Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders in WPL 2024: Updated List After RCB vs DC Match

The second season of Women's Premier League commenced on Friday, 23 February 2024, and will conclude on 17 March 2024. Today, on 29 February Royal Challengers Bangalore clashed against Delhi Capitals at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game was won by Delhi Capitals by 25 runs.

A player who scores the most runs in a single WPL edition is given the Orange Cap. Right now, Harmanpreet Kaur is wearing the Orange Cap and leading the standings table of top run scorers.

A player who takes the most wickets in a single WPL edition is given the Purple Cap. Amelia Kerr is the current Purple Cap holder and top wicket scorer on the charts.

Let us check out the Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in WPL 2024 after today's match between RCB and DC.