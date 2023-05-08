Misbah-ul-Haq Urges India, Pak Governments To Resolve Dispute Before Asia Cup

Former Pakistani cricketer and coach, Misbah-ul-Haq has urged the governments of Pakistan and India to sort out differences ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup, in a bid to not deprive the cricket fanatics of both nations of what is a highly anticipated Indo-Pak clash.
The sixteenth edition of the Asia Cup is scheduled to be staged in Pakistan, between 2-17 September. The hosts have been placed in the same group as India, and accordingly, at least one encounter between the two teams is on the cards. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have stated that they will not be travelling to the neighbouring nation, with plans of hosting India’s games in a neutral venue.
Speaking to The Quint at the launch event of the T10 Masters League, Misbah said “We all know, both Pakistanis and Indians, that everything depends on the governments of the two countries. I think the fans should play an active, positive role. Cricket fans should not be deprived of such a big game.
Earlier, the BCCI secretary made the board’s plans clear, by stating “I have decided that we will play at a neutral venue. A neutral venue for the Asia Cup is not unprecedented, and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan.”
In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had previously threatened to pull out of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, which will be held in India. Amid reports of only India’s matches being shifted to a neutral venue, an official resolution is yet to be agreed upon.
As for the competition, the Asia Cup will return to the ODI format this time around, with six teams competing for glory. Nepal, courtesy of their ACC Men’s Premier Cup triumph, will be facing India and Pakistan in Group A, with Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and defending champions, Sri Lanka placed in Group B.
