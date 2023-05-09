2023 Asia Cup Likely To Be Relocated to Sri Lanka, Pakistan’s Proposal Rejected

According to multiple reports, the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup is likely to be moved out of Pakistan, with Sri Lanka emerging as the possible destination. This development takes place after India had previously announced their decision of not traveling to the neighbouring nation for the tournament.

The hosting rights of the sixteenth edition of the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be held between 2-17 September, were initially with Pakistan. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), however, made its stance very clear by opting for venue relocation.