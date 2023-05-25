IPL 2023: Engineer-Turned-Cricketer, Akash Madhwal Scripts History With Fifer

Akash Madhwal, Mumbai Indians’ newest find, was seen at his best in the Eliminator of IPL 2023. Facing a formidable batting unit of Lucknow Super Giants, Madhwal conceded just five runs whilst picking up as many wickets, which sees him equaling Anil Kumble’s record of the most economical fifer in IPL.

An engineering graduate, Madhwal was working a white-collar job, not very long ago. Albeit, his heart knew nothing but an unquenched thirst to pursue his dream of becoming a professional cricketer, eventually taking him to a trail camp organised by the then newly formed Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU).