Asia Cup 2023: Sadeera Samarawickrama’s 93 Helps Sri Lanka Pip Bangladesh Again

Hridoy went on to play the anchor inning for Bangladesh as he went on to score his third half-century in ODI cricket. However, his inning of 82 runs went in vain as the Tigers tailender completely lost the way in the end.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka gave an early shock to Bangladesh as he removed both the openers and then the young Pathirana marched on with spinner Theekshana. Trio went on to pick three wickets each.

Earlier in the inning, Mendis and Sadeera played a handy role for Sri Lanka as they both took the team to a respectable total. Sadeera went on to hit his highest score in ODI cricket and anchored the team in death overs with some big hits.

For Bangladesh, it was Tasking Ahmed and Taskin Ahmed took three wickets and thus restricted the Lankans to 257/9. Sadeera Samarawickrama was elected ‘Player of the Match’ for his brilliant 93 runs.