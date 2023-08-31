For one reason or another, one of world cricket’s most cherished and awaited fixtures – that of the clash between two neighbours, India and Pakistan – has gradually transitioned into being an occasion of rarity.

Only a couple of decades ago, the teams met nine times in ODI cricket in a single calendar year. But when they will cross paths at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, 2 September, for a Group A tie of the 2023 Asia Cup, it will be the first of such occasions in over four years, in this format of the game.