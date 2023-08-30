Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam Creates New Record as Pakistan Brush Nepal Aside

Pakistan captain Babar Azam stood tall to slam a mammoth 151 off 131 deliveries, and was well supported by middle-order batter Iftikhar Ahmed, who struck 109 not out off 71 balls, as the green shirts defeated Nepal by 238 runs in the 2023 Asia Cup opener, at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, 30 August.

Electing to bat first on a dry pitch, Pakistan lost their openers early and had suffered a middle-overs slump. But Babar and Iftikhar shared a sensational 214-run partnership for the fifth wicket, the highest-ever for Pakistan at this position in the ODIs, to make 342-6, setting up a very daunting chase of 343 for Nepal.