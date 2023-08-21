The unceasing debate on Sanju Samson’s importance will not come to a conclusion anytime soon, but for many, his omission does not come as a surprise. Yuzvendra Chahal’s case, however, is in complete contrast.

Around three months ago, with 21 wickets to his name in IPL 2023, it seemed that Chahal will be among the first names on the Indian squad for the Asia Cup and World Cup.

And, here we are now, with Chahal excluded from the former squad, and likely to be handed the same treatment in the latter.