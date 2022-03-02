2022 Women's ODI World Cup: Looking Back at India's Winning Streak vs Pakistan
At the 2022 Women's ODI World Cup, India play Pakistan on 6 March in Tauranga.
At the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup in New Zealand, a Mithali Raj led India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on 6 March in Tauranga. Understandably, all eyes around the world of cricket will be trained on the game on Sunday.
The Indian team has done well against Pakistan, winning both the games in the previous two meetings at the ODI World Cup. In fact, India have dominated format against their neighbours and arch-rivals, winning all 10 ODIs between 2005 and 2017.
Will Mithali Raj and co keep the streak going in New Zealand? Unfortunately, last year the men’s team’s T20 World Cup streak snapped as Pakistan led by Babar Azam defeated India comprehensively in the opening game.
Or will Pakistan be third time lucky?
India Win by 6 Wickets Against Pakistan – (2013)
India were the hosts of the 10th edition of the ODI Women’s World Cup, and were captained by none other than Mithali Raj. Unfortunately, India’s overall campaign was not the best as they managed to beat WI and Pakistan only, and finished seventh in the overall standings.
India played Pakistan in Cuttack and it was the visiting team who won the toss and batted first. Half centuries from Nain Abidi (58) and Nida Dar (68*) were met with two wickets to Jhulan Goswami and three to Niranjana Nagarajan, as India restricted the opposition to 192.
An early wicket gave India a small scare in the chase before the skipper took charge and pretty much won the game single-handedly from then on in. She scored 103 not out, hitting 13 boundaries and one six, guiding India over the line with 24 balls to spare.
India Win by 95 Runs Against Pakistan – (2017)
In Derby, it was yet another low scoring affair between India and Pakistan, with the team in blue winning at a canter. This time, India batted first, and the skipper did not get going, scoring only 8. However, Punam Raut anchored the innings with 47 runs in difficult conditions, while Deepti Sharma and Sushma Verma chipped in with a handy 28 and 33, respectively, driving India to a competitive 169. Nashra Sandhu had picked four wickets to derail India, while Sadia Yousuf picked two and Diana Baig along with Asmavia Iqbal bagged one scalp each.
While defending the total, India’s bowlers were absolutely on the money from the get-go, not allowing Pakistan’s batters any freebies. Only Nahida Khan and captain Sana Mir made it to double figures as Ekta Bisht picked 5/18. Jhulan Goswami, Deepti Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur picked one wicket each while Mansi Joshi bagged two, skittling out the opposition for 74 runs, to register a comprehensive win.
India had a fantastic campaign in the World Cup in England, as they won 5 games in the league stage before a Harmanpreet Kaur classic demolished Australia, in Derby, in the semi-final. In the final, India fell 9 runs short against hosts England at Lord’s.
