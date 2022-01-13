ADVERTISEMENT

Mithali Raj Talks WC Targets, Career Lows, and That Magical Ton on Debut at 16

Mithali Raj is the only Indian captain, male or female, to guide their team to two ODI World Cup finals.

An ODI debut at the age of 16 where she scored a century, and that was also pretty much where Mithali Raj set the benchmark for her career. Twenty-two years have passed since, making her the longest active international cricketer from India, and there's been many more highs since for Mithali, but also, some lows.

While her fans await the release of her biopic 'Shaabash Mithu' to catch up on her career, Mithali Raj is continuing to write new chapters as just next month, she will be leading the Indian women's team at the ICC ODI World Cup.

The 39-year-old spoke to The Quint about her film, in which Taapsee Pannu portrays her, her hopes from the World Cup in New Zealand starting next month and the period in her career that was her low point but also her biggest learning experience.

