Harmanpreet Explains How Sports Psychologist Helped India Before Women's ODI WC

"This time, we have Mugdha (Bavare) ma'am travelling with us, who has helped us a lot, especially in the last four games which we played against New Zealand. We didn't play as well; my performance wasn't good and even I went into a shell. The World Cup was coming up and it is very important, as we all know. After that, she spoke to me. Whatever the conversations I had with her, I was actually looking for something like that," said Harmanpreet in the virtual press conference.



"After talking with her, the solutions I got were happening inside my mind but the awareness wasn't coming as there is a lot of pressure around us about performance and things happening around. The clear ideas I have now got from her, they have really helped me in last two-three games.



"Her coming with us really helped us and I am sure it will be helping others in the team too because she is continuously speaking to other players in the team before the match, which is very important and that will really help us," added Harmanpreet.



Harmanpreet termed her rough patch in ODI cricket as 'painful' despite trying her best to break the lean run.



"It's painful when I don't make runs. As a cricketer, you are always looking for scoring runs. Nothing is more painful than getting on the field and you're trying to give your 200 per cent and unfortunately, you're not able to deliver at that level, as you are expecting from yourself, forget about people who have hopes on me. I think more painful is not getting runs more than other things."