For Us, The Cricket World Cup is an Olympics Event: Jhulan Goswami

So deep is her focus towards the World Cup dream that the 39-year-old Jhulan isn't thinking about her future as a player after the mega event concludes.

"I did not think at this moment whether it is going to be my last World Cup or not. At this moment, I am thinking of contributing and want to enjoy and did not think beyond that. Whatever time will come, we will come to know. This moment, I want to go and enjoy my cricket and make sure that I contribute more for my side."

Co-incidentally, Jhulan's first sight of women's cricket was a World Cup at home, which gave birth to her dream and chase of getting the trophy. "When I was a budding cricketer, I saw the 1997 World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand at the Eden Gardens as a ball girl. That was the first time I saw women's cricket in life as Belinda Clark won the trophy and took the victory lap. I think I am chasing that dream from my childhood.

"Two times I was part of the team in a World Cup final but was not able to lift and do what Belinda did in the 1997 World Cup final at Eden Gardens. This time, just go there and try to make sure that individually I will contribute more from my side and I hope to fulfil and tick all those boxes. I am really looking forward for this tournament."