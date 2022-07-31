Commonwealth Games T20: When and Where to Watch India vs Pakistan Women T20?

Team India kickstarted their campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2022 with a defeat to Australia. The team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will next meet arch-rivals Pakistan in their fixture at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday.

The traditional rivals will take on each other in the CWG 2022 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Cricket made its debut at the CWG in 1998. For the first time, women's cricket has been featured in the showpiece event hosted by Birmingham. In the first-ever women's T20 match at the CWG, India suffered a three-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia.

Both India and Pakistan will aim to secure their first win of the competition as Pakistan also suffered a 15-run defeat against Barbados on Friday.