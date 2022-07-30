CWG 2022: Indian Cricket Team Looks for Better Batting Show Against Pakistan

After squandering a chance to win their first Group A match against Australia, India will be seeking a better show in batting and bowling in a crucial game against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Sunday, 31 July.

Touted as a match that could catch wide public interest due to the large number of Indian and Pakistani-origin people residing in the city, expect the stadium to be a full house when Harmanpreet Kaur and Bismah Maroof lead their respective teams on the field in a match on which the future of their campaign in the tournament hinges heavily.