CWG 2022 Live, Day 3: Ind-Pak Cricket, Men's Hockey Team & More Weightlifting

Latest updates from Day 3 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Commonwealth Games Day 3 Live: More Medals Expected

Four medals on Saturday in weightlifting and there are three more lifters competing in the final this Sunday.

Here's a look at India's schedule today:

Swimming

  • Men's 200m Butterfly – Heat 3: Sajan Prakash (3.07 pm)

  • Men's 50m Backstroke – Heat 6: Srihari Natraj (3.31 pm)

Gymnastics

Men's All-Around final: Yogeshwar Singh (1.30 pm)

Badminton

Mixed team quarterfinals: 10pm onwards

Women's T20 Cricket

India versus Pakistan - 3.30pm

Boxing

  • 48-50kg (light flyweight) round of 16: Nikhat Zareen (4.45 pm)

  • 60-63.5 kg (light welterweight) round of 16: Shiva Thapa (5.15 pm)

  • 71-75kg (middleweight) round of 16: Sumit (12.15 am on Monday)

  • Over 92kg (super heavyweight): Sagar (1 am on Monday)

Hockey (Men)

India versus Ghana: 8.30 pm

Cycling

  • Men's Sprint qualifying: Esow Alben, Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (2.32 pm onwards)

  • Men's 15km scratch race qualifying: Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar (4.20 pm onwards)

  • Women's 500m time trail finals: Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Late (9.02pm)

Weightlifting

  • Men's 67kg final: Jeremy Lalrinnunga (2 pm)

  • Women's 59kg final: Popy Hazarika (6.30 pm)

  • Men's 73kg final: Achinta Sheuli (11 pm)

Squash

  • Women's singles round of 16: Joshna Chinappa (6 pm onwards)

  • Men's singles round of 16: Saurav Ghosal (6.45 pm)

Table Tennis

  • Men's team quarterfinal: 2 pm

  • Women's team semi-finals: 11.30 pm

Lawn Bowls

  • Women's singles: Tania Choudhary (10.30 pm)

  • Men's Pairs: India versus England (4 pm).

