CWG 2022 Live, Day 3: Ind-Pak Cricket, Men's Hockey Team & More Weightlifting
Latest updates from Day 3 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Commonwealth Games Day 3 Live: More Medals Expected
Four medals on Saturday in weightlifting and there are three more lifters competing in the final this Sunday.
Here's a look at India's schedule today:
Swimming
Men's 200m Butterfly – Heat 3: Sajan Prakash (3.07 pm)
Men's 50m Backstroke – Heat 6: Srihari Natraj (3.31 pm)
Gymnastics
Men's All-Around final: Yogeshwar Singh (1.30 pm)
Badminton
Mixed team quarterfinals: 10pm onwards
Women's T20 Cricket
India versus Pakistan - 3.30pm
Boxing
48-50kg (light flyweight) round of 16: Nikhat Zareen (4.45 pm)
60-63.5 kg (light welterweight) round of 16: Shiva Thapa (5.15 pm)
71-75kg (middleweight) round of 16: Sumit (12.15 am on Monday)
Over 92kg (super heavyweight): Sagar (1 am on Monday)
Hockey (Men)
India versus Ghana: 8.30 pm
Cycling
Men's Sprint qualifying: Esow Alben, Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (2.32 pm onwards)
Men's 15km scratch race qualifying: Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar (4.20 pm onwards)
Women's 500m time trail finals: Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Late (9.02pm)
Weightlifting
Men's 67kg final: Jeremy Lalrinnunga (2 pm)
Women's 59kg final: Popy Hazarika (6.30 pm)
Men's 73kg final: Achinta Sheuli (11 pm)
Squash
Women's singles round of 16: Joshna Chinappa (6 pm onwards)
Men's singles round of 16: Saurav Ghosal (6.45 pm)
Table Tennis
Men's team quarterfinal: 2 pm
Women's team semi-finals: 11.30 pm
Lawn Bowls
Women's singles: Tania Choudhary (10.30 pm)
Men's Pairs: India versus England (4 pm).
