CWG 2022: PM Modi, Sehwag, Abhinav Bindra Celebrate Sanket Sargar CWG Silver
Sargar finished second after Malaysia's Aniq Mohamad, who won the gold at the men's 55kg weightlifting event.
India's Sanket Sargar has scripted history by becoming the country's first athlete to take home a medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022. The 21-year-old won the silver medal at the men's 55kg weightlifting event in Birmingham, the UK, on Saturday, 30 July.
Sanket Sargar finished second after Malaysia's Aniq Mohamad, who won the gold with a total lift of 249kg (107kg in snatch and 142kg in clean and jerk).
When Sargar attempted to lift 139kg in his second clean and jerk attempt, he injured his elbow. He persisted despite his injury and made one more effort. However, he was unable to lift 139kg and finished with the silver medal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Commonwealth Games silver medallist Sanket Sargar.
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, as well as the sports fraternity, also posted their congratulatory tweets:
