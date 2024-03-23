Swiss Open: Kidambi Srikanth Enters Semis, Priyanshu & Kiran Bow Out

While Srikanth's stellar run captured the headlines, Indian shuttlers Priyahu Rajawat and Kiran George faced disappointment as they were knocked out of the tournament in their respective matches. Priyanshu fell short against Chou Tien Chen (15-21, 19-21), while Kiran George suffered defeat at the hands of Rasmus Gemke (23-21, 17-21, 15-21).

In the women's doubles event, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand endured a tough outing, succumbing to a straight-game defeat (14-21, 15-21) against Australia's Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu. The loss dealt a blow to their Olympic qualification aspirations, as they currently share the 14th place in the rankings. With the Olympic Games on the horizon, Treesa and Gayatri face an uphill battle to secure their spot in the prestigious event.

In the doubles category, the qualification scenario adds further complexity, with only the top two pairings having a chance to qualify if they rank within the top 8 by April 28. Otherwise, the top pair within the world number 16 will earn the coveted Olympic berth.