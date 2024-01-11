Malaysia Open: Lakshya, Prannoy Suffer 1st-Round Exit, Srikanth Moves to Second

Young Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen faced a setback in the first round, succumbing to a straight-game defeat at the hands of China's Weng Hong Yang in the season-opening match of the Malaysia Open.

The 23-year-old, currently ranked 16th in the world, has now encountered five consecutive first-round exits, raising concerns about his form and confidence. Lakshya's last notable performance came in the World Championships last year, making it imperative for the rising star to rediscover his winning touch.