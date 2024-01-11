Join Us On:
Malaysia Open: Lakshya, Prannoy Suffer 1st-Round Exit, Srikanth Moves to Second

Despite his achievements in the previous year, #HSPrannoy struggled to find his rhythm at the #MalaysiaOpen.

IANS
Published
Badminton
1 min read
Young Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen faced a setback in the first round, succumbing to a straight-game defeat at the hands of China's Weng Hong Yang in the season-opening match of the Malaysia Open.

The 23-year-old, currently ranked 16th in the world, has now encountered five consecutive first-round exits, raising concerns about his form and confidence. Lakshya's last notable performance came in the World Championships last year, making it imperative for the rising star to rediscover his winning touch.

In contrast, the dynamic duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, ranked second in the world, provided a silver lining for Indian badminton enthusiasts. The pair, with a string of accomplishments from the previous season, faced a formidable Indonesian duo in their opening match. Displaying resilience and skill, Satwik and Chirag secured a hard-fought victory with scores of 21-18, 21-19, showcasing their prowess on the international stage.
On the other hand, HS Prannoy, coming off a remarkable season with bronze medals at the World Championships and the Asian Games, faced a tough challenge against Denmark's Anders Antonsen. Despite his achievements in the previous year, Prannoy struggled to find his rhythm, ultimately conceding the match 14-21, 11-21.

Tuesday brought a glimmer of hope for Indian badminton fans as Kidambi Srikanth staged a sensational comeback against sixth seed Jonathan Christie. The thrilling three-game battle, lasting over an hour, showcased Srikanth's determination and skill. His victory sets the stage for an exciting second-round clash against Ng Ka Long Angus.

Topics:  Kidambi Srikanth   HS Prannoy   Lakshya Sen 

