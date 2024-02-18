Badminton Asia C’Ships: Indian Women Create History as They Clinch Maiden Title

The Indian women's team clinched their maiden Badminton Asia Championships Gold medal on Sunday, after defeating team Thailand by 3-2 in Shah Alam, Malaysia on 18 February.
The Indian team started strong by beating China in the beginning. In the semi-final, they defeated top-seeded Japan, and in the final, they proved their dominance.
Former world champion PV Sindhu secured convincing wins, while All England semi-finalists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand fought hard for their triumphs. National champion Anmol Kharab sealed the deal with a stylish victory in the deciding rubber.
Ace Indian shuttler and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu began India's final challenge by taking on Thailand's Supanida Katethong in Women's singles clash. Sindhu dominated the game throughout and didn't let her opponent get past 12 points as she beat her in staright games, by 21-12, 21-12.
Sindhu's commanding victory over her Thai opponent helped India in gaining a 1-0 lead, which was further extended by India's victory in the following game.
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela then took to the court against Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Pra Jongjai in the women's doubles clash. With an impressive performance in the first game, they were able to beat their Thai opponents by a margin of five points, securing a 21-16 victory.
However, the women's pair suffered a setback in the second game as the Thai pair got the better of them and took the game away by 21-18, forcing a decider. The Indian women bounced back with a bang as they went on to secure the decider by clinching a 21-16 victory, hence, pushing India's lead to 2-0.
However, Team India faced two consecutive blows, making the score even with Thailand. Ashmita Chaliha, who had upset Nozomi Okuhara in the last game against Japan, went down against Busanan Ongbamrungphan, losing the match by 11-21, 14-21.
The second women's doubles pair of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra were also not able to hand India the much-needed victory as they lost to Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard in straight games, by 11-21, 9-21.
Anmol Kharb then stepped up to the challenge as the stage for the deciding game was all set to welcome the reigning national champion. Kharb, who had played a major role in helping India secure the victory in the semis, once again showed nerves of steel to emerge victorious in the decider. She totally dominated her Thai opponent Pornpicha Choeikeewong by taking away both sets by 21-14, 21-9.
Results - India beat Thailand 3-2 (PV Sindhu bt Supanida Katethong 21-12, 21-12; Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand bt Jongkolphan Kititharakul/Rawinda Prajongjai 21-16, 18-21, 21-16; Ashmita Chaliha lost to Busanan Ongbamrungphan 11-21, 14-21; Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra lost to Benyapa Aimsaard/Nuntakarn Aimsaard 11-21, 9-21; Anmol Kharab bt Pornpicha Choeikeewong 21-14, 21-9)
