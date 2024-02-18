Badminton Asia C’Ships: Indian Women Create History as They Clinch Maiden Title

The Indian women's team clinched their maiden Badminton Asia Championships Gold medal on Sunday, after defeating team Thailand by 3-2 in Shah Alam, Malaysia on 18 February.

The Indian team started strong by beating China in the beginning. In the semi-final, they defeated top-seeded Japan, and in the final, they proved their dominance.

Former world champion PV Sindhu secured convincing wins, while All England semi-finalists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand fought hard for their triumphs. National champion Anmol Kharab sealed the deal with a stylish victory in the deciding rubber.