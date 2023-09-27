ADVERTISEMENT
Asian Games: Indian Women Begin Hockey Campaign With a 16-0 Win Over Singapore

Asian Games: The Indian women's hockey team began their campaign at the Asian Games in style with a 16-0 win

Asian Games
Indian women’s hockey team is off to a winning start to their 19th Asian Games campaign, defeating Singapore 13-0 in a Pool A match, here at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium, on Wednesday.

Udita (6’), Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam (8’), Deepika (11’), Navneet Kaur (14’, 14’), Deep Grace Ekka (17’), Neha (19’), Sangita Kumari (23’, 47’, 53’), Salima Tete (35’), Monika (52’) and Vandana Katariya (56’) were the goal scorers for India.

India displayed their dominance from the word go, pressing relentlessly and launching consistent attacks against Singapore courtesy of which they even won two early penalty corners and Udita (6’) converted the second one to give them a much deserving lead early in the game.

Moments later after scoring their first goal, India won a penalty stroke and they capitalized on it through Sushila Chanu, who slotted the ball in the left bottom corner to give her side a 2-0 lead.

The goals kept coming for India as Deepika (11’) converted a penalty corner to extend her team’s lead, following which Navneet (14’, 14’) netted two goals – one through a penalty corner and the other by smartly dodging the Singapore defenders and goalkeeper to give India a solid 5-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter continued in a similar fashion, with the Indian team maintaining control of the game through ball possession and relentless attacks, which once again paid off as Deep Grace (17’) and Neha (19’) converted penalty corners with ease, while Sangita (23’) scored a brilliant field goal as India entered the halftime with a commanding 8-0 lead.

