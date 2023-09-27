Asian Games: Indian Women Begin Hockey Campaign With a 16-0 Win Over Singapore

Indian women’s hockey team is off to a winning start to their 19th Asian Games campaign, defeating Singapore 13-0 in a Pool A match, here at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium, on Wednesday.

Udita (6’), Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam (8’), Deepika (11’), Navneet Kaur (14’, 14’), Deep Grace Ekka (17’), Neha (19’), Sangita Kumari (23’, 47’, 53’), Salima Tete (35’), Monika (52’) and Vandana Katariya (56’) were the goal scorers for India.