Asian Games: Shooters Win 2 Golds & a Silver, Manu & Esha's Final Starts Shortly

It's been a stellar day for India at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou with the shooters already winning two golds and a silver on Day 4 of the competition, and there's one more final still to go!

The team of Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Mannini Kaushik started things off with a silver medal in the Women's 50m Rifle 3-positions event before Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan and Manu Bhaker finished on top of a packed field to win a gold the women's 25m pistol team event. The trio scored a total of 1759 after the precision and rapid rounds, beating China and the Republic of Korea to claim the top stop on the podium.

Then, returning for the individual event, Sift and Ashi dominated a stellar field in the 50m Rifle 3-positions and were locked in the first and second position before China's Qiongyue Zhang defeated Ashi in the third place shootout. Sift though was by far the leader of the final and won the gold with a world record score of 469.6.