Asian Games: Shooters Win 2 Golds & a Silver, Manu & Esha's Final Starts Shortly

It's been a stellar day for India at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou with the shooters already winning two golds and a silver on Day 4 of the competition, and there's one more final still to go!
The team of Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Mannini Kaushik started things off with a silver medal in the Women's 50m Rifle 3-positions event before Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan and Manu Bhaker finished on top of a packed field to win a gold the women's 25m pistol team event. The trio scored a total of 1759 after the precision and rapid rounds, beating China and the Republic of Korea to claim the top stop on the podium.
Then, returning for the individual event, Sift and Ashi dominated a stellar field in the 50m Rifle 3-positions and were locked in the first and second position before China's Qiongyue Zhang defeated Ashi in the third place shootout. Sift though was by far the leader of the final and won the gold with a world record score of 469.6.
Earlier, the ball was set rolling in the Women's 50m Rifle 3-position by Sift, Ashi and Mannini who claimed a silver medal in the Team competition. The Indian team finished with a total of 1764 points to finish behind the Chinese team.
The Indian team shot an aggregate score of 1764 to finish behind the Chinese team of Han J, Xia S and Zhang Q, who had a total of 1773.
Republic of Korea Finished third for the bronze medal with a score of 1756.
It was then the women's 25m Pistol Team that took the spotlight as Manu, Rhythm and Esha continued from where they had left off at the end of the first phase on Tuesday and covered themselves in glory with a good performance in Rapid fire section. The Indians were already in the lead after the precision round on Tuesday.
They finished with a combined score of 1759, finishing ahead of China, who had a score of 1756 with Korea taking the bronze medal with a score of 1742.
At the end of the first day of precision shooting, the Indians had a total of 887 as compared to 874 of the Chinese. On Wednesday, the Indians complied a score of 883 while the Chinese shot 882 as they gave the Indians a tough fight. In the end, the big advantage the Indians gained on the first day --especially in the opening series in which they bagged 292 points while the Chinese could manage only 288 -- of the two-day competition proved enough for them to claim the top spot and the gold medal.
