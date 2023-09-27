Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: On Day 4, Women’s Hockey Team & Nikhat in Action

As Day 4 of the 19th Asian Games gets underway, India's Shooters, Women's Hockey Team and boxer Nikhat Zareen will be seen in action.
On Day 3, India was successful in winning three medals including one gold, one silver, and one bronze.
With a total of 13 medals, including three gold, four silver and six bronze, India stands sixth in the medal tally.
For day 4 schedule, click here.
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 4: A Recap Of Day 3
The day started with Neha Thakur, a 17-year-old sailor, winning a silver medal in Girl’s Dinghy ICLA4 category. Eabad Ali was the second sailor to secure a medal, winning silver in Men’s Windsurfer RS:X category.
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 4: Hello and welcome to our live blog on the Day 4 of the 2023 Asian Games taking Hanzhou. Stay tuned for live updates!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)