Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: On Day 4, Women’s Hockey Team & Nikhat in Action

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates: Women's Hockey Team, Shooters & Nikhat Zareen will be seen in action on Day 4.

Kanika Singh
Updated
Asian Games
1 min read
  • As Day 4 of the 19th Asian Games gets underway, India's Shooters, Women's Hockey Team and boxer Nikhat Zareen will be seen in action.

  • On Day 3, India was successful in winning three medals including one gold, one silver, and one bronze. 

  • With a total of 13 medals, including three gold, four silver and six bronze, India stands sixth in the medal tally.

  • For day 4 schedule, click here.

6:21 AM , 27 Sep

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 4: A Recap Of Day 3

The day started with Neha Thakur, a 17-year-old sailor, winning a silver medal in Girl’s Dinghy ICLA4 category. Eabad Ali was the second sailor to secure a medal, winning silver in Men’s Windsurfer RS:X category.

2023 Asian Games Day 3 Wrap: Equestrian Quartet, Sailing Pair Shine Bright

2023 Asian Games Day 3 Wrap: Equestrian Quartet, Sailing Pair Shine Bright
6:03 AM , 27 Sep

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 4: Hello and welcome to our live blog on the Day 4 of the 2023 Asian Games taking Hanzhou. Stay tuned for live updates!

Published: 27 Sep 2023, 6:03 AM IST
