Asian Games: Harmanpreet Scores 4 as Indian Men Thrash Singapore 16-1 in Hockey

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored four goals including a hat-trick as the Indian men's team thrashed Singapore 16-1 to pick up their second consecutive win in men's hockey competition at the 19th Asian Games on Tuesday.

The drag-flicker converted penalty corners in the 39th, 40th and 42nd minutes to complete his hat-trick after opening his account with a goal in the 24th minute of the Pool A encounter at the GSP Hockey Stadium

In the match, Indian Men's Hockey Team forward Abhishek, who was named in the starting XI, also completed his 50 International Caps.