Asian Games 2023: Fans Applaud Abhay Singh as Indian Men’s Team Wins Squash Gold

The Indian men’s Squash team won a historic gold at the 2023 Asian Games, by beating Pakistan in the final. Team India, comprising Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh and Mahesh Mangaonkar, came back from behind to secure an exemplary 2-1 win.

With this, the team also avenged their defeat to the same opposition in the group stage. The best-of-three encounter began with Mahesh losing to Nasir Iqbal in straight games. However, Saurav restored parity by defeating Muhammad Asim in straight games too. The final contest was a nail-biting encounter as it stretched up to five games but Abhay managed to close the final game 12-10 to win it for India.