Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Sarabjot-Divya Win Silver in 10m Air Pistol Team

A stunning round from Aditi Ashok on this Saturday and the Indian golfer holds a solid 7 shot lead in the women’s event, with just the one final round to go tomorrow.

Aditi shot an impressive -11 for the day and stands at -22 after the three rounds, with Thailand’s Arpichaya Yubol in the second position at -15. China’s Xiyu Lin shot -4 today and is placed third with a score of -14.

Aditi’s round today was flawless with not one single bogey but nine birdies and one eagle.

The Indian women’s golf team are also in the lead. Aditi, Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth are at a cumulative -29, one shot ahead of the Thai team.