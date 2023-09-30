ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Sarabjot-Divya Win Silver in 10m Air Pistol Team

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates: Day 7 will see boxers tennis players, shuttlers, shooters & skaters in action.

Asian Games
Snapshot

  • India pair of Sarabjot and Divya have won silver in the 10m Air Pistol as they lost to China in the mixed team gold medal match.

  • In golf, Aditi Ashok is holding a strong lead during the third round.

  • In the 100m hurdles event, Jyothi Yarraji & Nithya Ramraj have both qualified for Sunday’s final.

  • Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin have also both qualified for Sunday’s long jump final.

  • On the medals tally, India are currently placed fourth, with 34 medals in the bag – 8 gold, 12 bronze and 14 silver. 

  • Click here for complete Day 7 schedule.

9:29 AM , 30 Sep

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 7: Golfer Aditi in the Lead

A stunning round from Aditi Ashok on this Saturday and the Indian golfer holds a solid 7 shot lead in the women’s event, with just the one final round to go tomorrow.

Aditi shot an impressive -11 for the day and stands at -22 after the three rounds, with Thailand’s Arpichaya Yubol in the second position at -15. China’s Xiyu Lin shot -4 today and is placed third with a score of -14.

Aditi’s round today was flawless with not one single bogey but nine birdies and one eagle.

The Indian women’s golf team are also in the lead. Aditi, Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth are at a cumulative -29, one shot ahead of the Thai team.

9:20 AM , 30 Sep

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 7: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold Medal Match

Shooting:

Sarabjot: 10.2, 10.3, 10.3, 10.5

Divya: 9.5, 10.2, 10.0, 9.9

Scores: India 14-16 China

China have won the gold medal, India get the silver

9:19 AM , 30 Sep

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 7: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold Medal Match

Shooting, Scores after 10 shots:

Sarabjot: 9.7, 9.3, 10.8, 10.5, 10.3

Divya: 9.6, 10.2, 10.2, 10.6, 9.5

Scores, India 11-11 China

9:15 AM , 30 Sep

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 7: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold Medal Match

Shooting, Scores after 5 shots:

Sarabjot: 9.7, 9.9, 10.3

Divya: 10.1, 9.5, 10.5

India are leading 7-5


Published: 30 Sep 2023, 5:52 AM IST
