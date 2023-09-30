Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Sarabjot-Divya Win Silver in 10m Air Pistol Team

India pair of Sarabjot and Divya have won silver in the 10m Air Pistol as they lost to China in the mixed team gold medal match.
In golf, Aditi Ashok is holding a strong lead during the third round.
In the 100m hurdles event, Jyothi Yarraji & Nithya Ramraj have both qualified for Sunday’s final.
Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin have also both qualified for Sunday’s long jump final.
On the medals tally, India are currently placed fourth, with 34 medals in the bag – 8 gold, 12 bronze and 14 silver.
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 7: Golfer Aditi in the Lead
A stunning round from Aditi Ashok on this Saturday and the Indian golfer holds a solid 7 shot lead in the women’s event, with just the one final round to go tomorrow.
Aditi shot an impressive -11 for the day and stands at -22 after the three rounds, with Thailand’s Arpichaya Yubol in the second position at -15. China’s Xiyu Lin shot -4 today and is placed third with a score of -14.
Aditi’s round today was flawless with not one single bogey but nine birdies and one eagle.
The Indian women’s golf team are also in the lead. Aditi, Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth are at a cumulative -29, one shot ahead of the Thai team.
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 7: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold Medal Match
Shooting:
Sarabjot: 10.2, 10.3, 10.3, 10.5
Divya: 9.5, 10.2, 10.0, 9.9
Scores: India 14-16 China
China have won the gold medal, India get the silver
Shooting, Scores after 10 shots:
Sarabjot: 9.7, 9.3, 10.8, 10.5, 10.3
Divya: 9.6, 10.2, 10.2, 10.6, 9.5
Scores, India 11-11 China