Asian Games: Neeraj Chopra Ready For Hangzhou Challenge Despite Groin Niggle

The reigning Olympic and World Champion javelin throw, Chopra said he is in a great space mentally and physically for the upcoming Asian Games

"I have struggled with injury throughout the year because of which I could not participate in a few competitions. But I am happy with my overall performance this season as the aim was to win the World Championships gold medal which I managed to achieve this year. My performance was not that great in the Diamond League Finals in Eugene, USA but I am now ready for the Asian Games. I will try and give my best here," said Chopra.

The Indian has a history of struggles with injuries. Last year, he missed the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where he was the defending champion having won the gold in Gold Coast in 2018. In 2019, he had elbow surgery which sidelined him for the entire season. In 2016, he was sidelined for three months after injuring his back in April.

He said injuries have a greater impact on the performance of a javelin thrower and therefore his aim throughout the year was to remain fit and manage his niggles.

"Javelin throw is a very technical sport and therefore even a slight tightness of the muscle impacts the technique. My body itself tells me what the issue so may aim always is to face that challenge directly and try my best in such situations," said Chopra.