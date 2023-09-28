Pakistan Men’s Cricketers to Receive Landmark 3-Year Central Contracts

“It is by far a historic deal. I am extremely happy and satisfied that we have reached an agreement with the PCB. It has been a lengthy and, at times, challenging negotiation process, but I believe we have reached a fair and beneficial agreement for both parties.”

“I would like to extend my special thanks to the chairman Zaka Ashraf for personally overseeing and facilitating these negotiations. He took personal interest and his commitment to Pakistan cricket is truly commendable.”

“This agreement signifies a new chapter in players’ careers and in Pakistan cricket. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all players towards the game and now we are all geared up ahead of the ICC Men’s World Cup,” said captain Babar Azam in a statement.