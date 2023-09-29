Asian Games 2023, Day 6 Wrap: Shooters Catapult India to 4th in Medals Tally

Bridge

The Indian men’s team is currently in second position after 11 rounds, while after as many rounds, the mixed team is currently placed fifth on the standings. The women’s team is occupying seventh place after Round 7.

Chess

The Indian men’s team defeated Philippines in their first match of the team event, while the women’s team defeated Mongolia.

Esports

The Indian DOTA 2 team was handed 0-1 defeats by Kyrgyzstan and Philippines.

Cycling

The Indian men’s Madison team recorded a DNF (did not finish) in the final round.

Golf

After round 2, Anirban Lahiri is T9 in men’s individual, with Subhankar Sharma in T21, SSP Chawrasia in T29, KH Joshi in T29.

In women’s individual, Aditi Ashok is T2, Pranavi Sharath is T10, Avani Prashanth is T15.

Handball

The Indian women’s team was effectively eliminated, after losing their penultimate group stage game against China by a 30-37 margin.

Hockey

The Indian women’s team secured their second straight win by handing Malaysia a 6-0 defeat. Janneke Schopman’s team had six different goal-scorers, with Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Vaishnavi Phalke, Nisha Warsi, Deep Grace Ekka and Monika Malik all getting into the score-sheet.