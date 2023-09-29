Asian Games 2023: India’s Shooting Success Was Charted Inside an NCR ‘War Room’

The Intricacies of War Room

The "War Room" training is the brainchild of the National Rifle Association of India's High-Performance Director, Pierre Beauchamp.

In the War Room, through photographs, the coaches simulate the shooting range in which the shooters will be participating next and then give them situations like in qualifying or in final dry shoot (follow the entire routine and just shoot without any ammunition).

"Earlier, the shooters used to dry-shoot at a wall. But now we procure photographs of the range and the targets which are projected onto the wall. we have some music and the atmosphere is like they will face in the venue. Preparing in this manner has really helped the shooters," said the National team's pistol coach Ronak Pandit.