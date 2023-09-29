Asian Games: Indian Women’s Squash Team Take Home Bronze After Loss to Hong Kong

Indian women's squash team consisting of Joshana Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna, Anahat Singh and Dipika Pallikal settled for a bronze medal after suffering a 1-2 loss against Hong Kong in the semifinal at the 19th Asian Games, here on Friday.
While Tanvi lost the opening match 0-3 ( 6-11, 7-11, 3-11) to Chan Sin Yuk, Joshana won a five-game thriller 3-2 (7-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6, 11-8) against Ho Tze Lok to level the scores.
Then, the 15-year-old Anahat showcased her mettle in the final match and almost completed an epic comeback in the third game against Lee Ka Yi and won it, but it wasn’t proved to be enough as she went down 0-3 (8-11, 7-11, 10-12) after saving six match points.
Meanwhile, the men's team will play Malaysia in the semifinal later in the day.
