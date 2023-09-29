Asian Games 2023: Rohan Bopanna-Rutuja Bhosale Pair Enters Mixed Doubles Final

Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale paved their way to a mixed doubles gold medal match after registering a 6-1, 3-6, 10-4 against Chinese Taipei's Yu-hsiou Hsu and Hao-ching Chang in semifinal at the 19th Asian Games, on Friday, 29 September.

The Indian pair secured the initial set in a swift 28 minutes, gaining an early advantage. Nevertheless, the third-seeded Chinese Taipei duo made a comeback in the second set, equalising the match and prompting a 10-point tie-breaker set.