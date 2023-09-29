ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Asian Games 2023: Rohan Bopanna-Rutuja Bhosale Pair Enters Mixed Doubles Final

Asian Games 2023: Rohan and Rutuja recorded a win over Chinese Taipei's duo by 6-1, 3-6, 10-4 in the semi-final.

IANS
Published
Asian Games
1 min read
Asian Games 2023: Rohan Bopanna-Rutuja Bhosale Pair Enters Mixed Doubles Final
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale paved their way to a mixed doubles gold medal match after registering a 6-1, 3-6, 10-4 against Chinese Taipei's Yu-hsiou Hsu and Hao-ching Chang in semifinal at the 19th Asian Games, on Friday, 29 September.

The Indian pair secured the initial set in a swift 28 minutes, gaining an early advantage. Nevertheless, the third-seeded Chinese Taipei duo made a comeback in the second set, equalising the match and prompting a 10-point tie-breaker set.

Then, Bopanna and Bhosale emerged victorious in the tie-breaker, scoring six crucial points, consequently earning a spot in the mixed doubles final.
Also Read

Asian Games: Unbeaten Men's Hockey Team Set for Saturday's Pakistan Challenge

Asian Games: Unbeaten Men's Hockey Team Set for Saturday's Pakistan Challenge
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In the gold medal match, India will play the other Chinese Taipei pair Tsung-hao Huang and En-shuo Liang on Saturday.

Notably, Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale are on the verge of securing their maiden Asian Games mixed doubles medal, guaranteeing at least a silver, a significant achievement for both players.

In the history of the Asian Games, the Indian team has accumulated a total of six mixed doubles medals, comprising two gold, silver, and bronze medals each. 

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and asian-games

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×