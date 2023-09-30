Asian Games 2023: Aditi Seven Shots Ahead, Nearing Historic Golf Gold

The Indian men are also out of the running for a medal, as they were eighth at a total of 32 under, which was a massive 26 shots behind Korea, while Thailand and Hong Kong share the second place.

Aditi has dropped just one shot in 54 holes and that came in the second round. She opened the third round with a birdie on the second and added further birdies on fourth, the fifth, seventh and eighth to get to 5-under.

Then she landed her second eagle of the week on the short par-4 ninth to turn in 7-under 29. On the back nine a birdie on the 12th was followed by three more on the 15th, 17th, and 18th to get to 11-under, the best score among this week.