(This is part 2 of The Quint’s interview with Swapna Barman. In part 1, the Asian Games gold medallist explained how she became a victim of casteist discrimination and wrongful ostracisation, alongside her plans to enter politics. Read the first part here.)
An illustrious career, which features an Asian Games medal, alongside three Asian Athletics Championships medals, will soon be coming to an end – heptathlete Swapna Barman confirms while speaking to The Quint.
This will be my last international competition, for sure. I might push for another National Games if my back does not revolt, but no more international campaigns after the Asian Games. That decision is set in stone.Swapna Barman
‘Don’t you think your decision of competing in the Asian Games with injuries is slightly risky?’ we asked.
“It is very risky, not slightly, I know,” she replied. An explanation followed.
“I am taking huge risks, but mujhe pata hai ye meri aakhri international competition hai, aur khelunga bhi waise hi (I know this is my last international competition, and I will play accordingly). I want to test myself to the fullest before quitting the sport."
‘Putting My Body Through Unbearable Pain for the Kids of North Bengal’
Previously, Swapna informed us about being ostracised for being a Rajbongshi from the northern part of West Bengal. As it turns out, it is for her region, and its kids, that she is yet to bid adieu to the sport.
“I’m putting my body through unbearable pain every single day for the kids of North Bengal. No one from my region has ever made it to three Asian Games. I am their only source of motivation, and if I quit now, won’t they feel that I succumbed to pain? I want to keep going for them,” she says.
That, however, is not the only reason, as Swapna quickly adds “I have recently found a new reason for not quitting. Since I moved to Bangalore, I have seen specially-abled athletes breaking all boundaries. I have seen kids without limbs, who are doing spectacular things. When I see what they go through on a regular basis, my pain feels very insignificant.”
‘My Coach Is Working Without Any Remuneration’
On being asked about her preparation, Swapna informs she is trying to get in the best plausible rhythm ahead of the Asian Games, albeit physical impediments have stunted her progress
I’d say the preparations have been 50-50 so far. I’m trying all I can, with the help of my coach, Subhas Sarkar. He is staying with me in Bangalore at his own expense. It is terribly sad that he is getting no remuneration. At his age, people prefer spending time with family and enjoying their lives, but he is working hard with me every single day.
‘People Thought My Story Is Finished’
Should she win an Asian Games medal, it will not be the first instance of Swapna Barman defying injuries, for she has done it on numerous occasions throughout her career. The most recent instalment of it was at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships, held a month ago in Thailand, where she stunned the athletic community by bagging a silver medal.
Among those who were left stupefied, were some of her haters, as Swapna explains “Absolutely no one could have imagined that I will win a medal at the Asian Athletics Championships, with my injury. I know many who thought ‘Swapna to khatam hai’ (Swapna’s time is over), they rejoice whenever I don’t perform well. They are all sweating now.”
‘Did you expect you will return with a medal?’ we enquired.
“Honestly, I did not expect a silver medal. There was Zheng Ninali, who is a Canada-born athlete, but now represents China. She won the silver medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Then there was the Uzbek girl, Ekaterina Voronina. Both of them are outstanding, the competition was fierce,” she replied.
‘Even if I Die on the Track, No Regrets’
With the Asian Athletics Championships proving that there is still fire left in Swapna’s tank, she is aiming for a medal at the Asian Games as well. For that to happen, she is ‘ready to die’ as well.
“My goal is to equal my personal best from the 2018 Commonwealth Games (6026 points). I am sure that if I get to 6000 points, I will win a medal. This is my last international competition, so I will give my all to get a medal. Agar track par mar jaun, to be challenge (even if I die on the track, no regrets).”
