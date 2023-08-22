(This is part 2 of The Quint’s interview with Swapna Barman. In part 1, the Asian Games gold medallist explained how she became a victim of casteist discrimination and wrongful ostracisation, alongside her plans to enter politics. Read the first part here.)

An illustrious career, which features an Asian Games medal, alongside three Asian Athletics Championships medals, will soon be coming to an end – heptathlete Swapna Barman confirms while speaking to The Quint.