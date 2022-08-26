Asia Cup 2022: Another Injury Blow for Pakistan, Mohammad Wasim Jr Ruled Out
Asia Cup 2022: Pakistani pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr is ruled out with a side strain. Hasan Ali will replace him.
Pakistan suffered another setback on the eve of their opening Asia Cup 2022 match against India, as Mohammad Wasim Jnr was ruled out of the competition due to a left side strain.
Wasim had picked up the injury while bowling in Pakistan's practice session for Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday. He is the second Pakistan speedster to be ruled out of the Asia Cup before the start of the event. Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was earlier ruled out due to an injury and Mohammad Hasnain was called in as a replacement.
The bowler was assessed by the team medical staff, and an MRI scan in Dubai confirmed the diagnosis, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) informed in a release on Friday.
"The findings were discussed with the PCB Medical Advisory Committee, while an independent review by a specialist physiotherapist was also sought. The medical team will closely monitor Wasim's rehabilitation and his return to competitive cricket will be reassessed before the England tour to Pakistan," the release said.
Hasan Ali Roped in To Replace Wasim
Meanwhile, Hasan Ali has been named as Wasim's replacement, which is subject to the Event Technical Committee's approval. As soon as the ETC approves Hasan as a replacement player, the bowler will depart for the UAE, the PCB said.
Hasan Ali was sought as a replacement player by the team management and the request was accepted by the chief selector.
Hasan had been working on his bowling in the National High-Performance Centre for the past three weeks and is presently in Rawalpindi, preparing for the National T20, which commences on August 30, the release said.
