Hong Kong Defeat UAE to Qualify for Asia Cup; Join India, Pakistan in Group A

Hong Kong qualified for the main Asia Cup event after defeating the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by eight wickets at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Muscat.

With Hong Kong ending the Qualifiers as the top-ranked side, they will now join India and Pakistan in Group A of the Asia Cup T20 event. Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are in Group B of the competition.

Their match against India will be on 31 August in Dubai, followed by the clash against Pakistan in Sharjah on 2 September.