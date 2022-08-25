Asia Cup 2022: Trophy-Hungry India Eye Continental Glory Before T20 World Cup

In less than two months, India will take on Pakistan in their first match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The immense importance of this fixture is known to all, for India will not only look to rectify the mistakes they committed in the last edition, but also avenge the ten-wicket defeat against Pakistan.

However, before we get to that stage, India will face Pakistan, alongside some other neighbours, in the only competition where they have found success in recent years – Asia Cup.

Having won the last two editions of this tournament, India will look to repeat their feat from 1995, where they secured their third consecutive Asia Cup title. Besides that, with the two tournaments being separated by less than two weeks, a trophy will do Rohit Sharma's team's confidence a world of good.