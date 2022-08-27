Asia Cup 2022: Decoding India's Predicted XI in Opening Match Against Pakistan

Same Old Top Three, but With Focus on Revisionism

India are almost certain to field a top three that will feature skipper Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli. Given their career statistics, calling them one of the more formidable batting trios currently active will not be an exaggeration.

Yet, the 2021 Men's T20 World Cup exposed the fallacies behind the façade. Against Pakistan and New Zealand, the trio combined to score 96 runs from as many deliveries, at a strike rate of 100 and an average of 16.

Hence, the pertinent question in this scenario is – what has changed between then and now?