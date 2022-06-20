Why Is Tamil Nadu's Power Corp Going Bankrupt and What Can Be Done About It?

Elaborating on why TANGEDCO’s finances are currently in the shape they are, Ashish said, “The demand projections that most states including Tamil Nadu have been dependent on have not come to fruition. There's excess capacity. They have taken on the debt, they have built these power plants, and then they find that they are running at 50-60% plant load factors (a plant’s capacity utilisation). When it runs at that, you're still paying off the debt, and your variable costs go up because your plant capacity factor is lower. Therefore, electricity that you are purchasing or producing is more expensive than you anticipated. You either have to pass that on to the consumers or you have to subsidise it. If you subsidise it, that means a loss and you go into the red. This is one of the main reasons that TANGEDCO is suffering right now, because of the string of power plants that they have built in the last 5-6 years and have taken on the debt for. Instead of addressing that, to propose that you will build more power plants, makes absolutely no sense economically.”