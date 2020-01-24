QChennai: Spate of Accidents Dent TANGEDCO’s Record & More

The new year began on a sour note for the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), after four electrocution deaths were reported in the space of a week in the city. The fatal accidents involving two wiremen in Sowcarpet and two persons in Choolaimedu and Tambaram have left senior officials in the electricity department worried.

The two wiremen — R Vincent, 43, and R Udhaya Kumar, 40 — attached to the Sowcarpet East section office,were electrocuted when they were attempting to restore power supply to Audiappa Naicken Street, on January 1. Three days after this accident, Lima Rose, a resident of Choolaimedu, was killed when a pillar box burst due to a short-circuit in the underground cable on January 4.

(Source: The Hindu)