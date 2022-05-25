Coal India To Open New Big Mine to Help Boost Production Amid Power Crisis

Coal India is set to open what is expected to become one of India’s largest coal mines at a time when the country is struggling to keep up with the increasing demand for power, Reuters reported.

Speaking to Reuters, Vinayak Jamwal, a spokesperson for Coal India’s Mahanadi Coalfields said that the Siarmal mine in Jharsuguda district of Odisha will see a rise in output, and will take about five to seven years to reach a capacity of 50 million tonnes.