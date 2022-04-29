Power Cuts, Coal Shortage, Heatwaves: The Vicious Cycle Ruining India’s Climate

“The dead hand of the past clutches us by way of living people who are too frightened to accept change.”

This is a quote from author Kim Stanley Robinson's The Ministry for the Future – a fiction almost coming true as an unusually early, unusually hot heatwave, hangs over India and its neighbours.

The immediate result of this climate change is the current power crisis leading to hours-long outages in multiple states across India. However, that's not the only reason: Logistical failures of coal supply, non-payment of dues, and a spike in demand all add to this power failure.

So why do we keep coming here? Are there any solutions to this? How worse will power outages get in the coming months? We explain.