No Role in National Politics? MPs in Karnataka Want To Turn MLAs Instead

A lot of state leaders in Karnataka have been lobbying for that perfect constituency to contest from in the upcoming Legislative Assembly election. For example, Congress’ Siddaramaiah, who of course, finally zeroed in on Kolar a few days ago.

However, there are quite a few MPs, who seem to be hankering for party tickets in the state election. According to sources, the BJP’s Shivakumar Udasi, Ramesh Jigajinagi, and Karadi Sanganna are some of the sitting MPs, who have expressed their desire to contest the Assembly election.

“Being an MP is quite challenging. It is a huge canvas to cover, but you end up having more say only in state politics,” a highly-placed BJP source explained, while speaking to The Quint.