Walked with Gandhi, Met Nehru: 90-Yr-Old Bharat Jodo Yatri Now Believes in Rahul

A farmer, Mishra said that he speaks to his family every day since he has joined the yatra.

Asked how he keeps fit to walk in the yatra, he said that he makes sure to eat bananas, milk, and dal for his daily consumption of protein and calcium, which helps him march for three hours daily. Mishra further said that he has never had to take an injection or pill in his life, and never got COVID-19 either.

"Everybody should drink haldi doodh (turmeric milk) and nothing will ever happen to you," he said.

"I am a lion who is being followed by his pack, and I will go to Kashmir to unfurl the flag at Lal Chowk," Mishra said.