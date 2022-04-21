Seers vs Bommai: How Two Lingayat Seers Can Change the Fate of BJP in Karnataka

In February 2021, the Panchamasalis led a protest march from Belagavi to Bengaluru to demand 2A category status. Yediyurappa, then CM, had promised to award the status, seer Mrityunjaya said. “Yediyurappa promised the status twice. Later, when CM Bommai took over, he promised the same. But even this government has not helped us,” he said.

Within the BJP, MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who had issued several statements against Yediyurappa, supports the Panchamasali seer. Yatnal is a Panchamasali Lingayat.

Pertinent to note that with the support of BJP MLAs like Yatnal, seer Mrityunjaya could demand for a change in leadership in the BJP. The seer has been rooting for a Panchamasali CM for the past many years. This is similar to the line taken by seer Dingaleshwara, who has not been looking at Bommai kindly even as he has been supporting the BJP.