Karnataka: Man Kills Estranged Wife in Family Court by Slitting Her Throat
The police confirmed that the accused was nabbed by the people and police present at the court.
Soon after attending a counselling session at a family court in Karnataka, a man killed his wife by slitting her throat on Saturday, 13 August, the police said.
The accused, identified as Shivakumar (32) had visited the Holenarasipura court with his wife, Chaitra (28), to attend a counselling session after they filed for divorce, they added.
The incident occurred when Chaitra went to the washroom, after attending an hour of counselling, where her husband Shivakumar slit her neck with a knife, a senior police official told reporters.
"Our staff rushed her in an ambulance to the hospital by putting her on an artificial respiration. When brought to the hospital, the doctors declared her brought dead. Both her arteries were cut and the throat was cut open," he added.
Man Arrested, Charged With Murder: Police
The officer also said that Shivakumar was nabbed by the people and police present at the court, and was taken into custody.
"We have registered a case of murder against him under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code for further legal proceedings. We will also investigate how he brought the knife inside the court and how he planned it," the police said.
They further added that in the past an FIR of domestic violence was registered against Shivakumar and in that connection, the counselling was arranged for the husband and wife to live amicably.
(With inputs from PTI.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.