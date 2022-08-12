Woman Moves Court To Stop Her Friend From Going to Europe for Euthanasia
The petition claims that the man is allegedly planning to travel to Switzerland for a physician-assisted suicide.
A Bengaluru-based woman has filed a petition before the Delhi High Court appealing the court to stop her friend, a 48-year-old man based in Noida, from travelling to Switzerland allegedly to undergo euthanasia or assisted suicide.
The high court is likely to hear the case next week, reported The Indian Express.
The petition, filed on Wednesday, 10 August, claims that the man is suffering from Chronic Fatigue Syndrome since 2014 and is allegedly looking forward to travel to Switzerland for a physician-assisted suicide.
As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) is a serious, long-term illness that affects many body systems, where patients are often not able to do their usual activities.
The petition further appealed the court to restrict his travel to Europe, as his action will cause “irreparable loss” and “hardship” to his parents, other family members, and friends, the report added.
As per the records attached with the petition, the woman was constantly in touch with her friend about his health condition, who purportedly sent her a message saying “Looking at euthanasia options. Had enough.”
Was Undergoing Treatment in AIIMS
The petition further adds that the patient was undergoing Fecal Microbiota Transplantation treatment in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for his condition but faced "donor availability issues” during the pandemic, due to which he could not continue.
Symptoms of his condition surfaced in 2014 and his condition deteriorated over the past eight years, making him “completely bed bound and just able to walk a few steps inside home,” it added.
He is allegedly planning to undergo euthanasia through Zurich-based organisation Dignitas, which provides assistance to foreign nationals, the petition added.
It also claims that the man travelled to Zurich in June via Belgium for the first round of psychological evaluation for euthanasia. He obtained a Schengen visa, which allows unrestricted travel to 26 European countries, by providing “false information” that he wants to seek treatment at a clinic in Belgium.
It also claims that as per the information received by the petitioner, “his application was accepted by Dignitas, first evaluation was approved and (he is) now awaiting the final decision by the end of August 2022."
The report also said that the medical records attached with the petition states the patient received a letter in May, purportedly by a doctor in AIIMS, stating that he was travelling to Belgium for medical consultation and further treatment as the condition is in early stages of research and not very well known in India.
“I did not find any precedents. The legal position has to be decided by the court. He is not travelling with bonafide intentions. He is misleading the Indian authorities that is why we are praying for not granting him emigration clearance. We have no other option,” woman's advocate Subash Chandran told The Indian Express.
Is Euthanasia Allowed in India?
In India, passive euthanasia was made legal in 2011, for exceptional cases. These typically extend to people who are terminally ill and or in an irreversibly vegetative state. Active euthanasia and assisted suicide are both illegal.
Each case is rigorously evaluated as a stand-alone case when it comes to granting a person allowance to undergo euthanasia.
According to the 2011 ruling, doctors had to approach the courts and file petitions for withdrawing life support of certain patients.
In March 2018, the Supreme Court further bolstered the legal provision by declaring the right to die with dignity, a fundamental right, and providing more allowance to individuals to make this choice.
The Supreme Court passed a law allowing people to draw up a 'living will' during their lifetimes seeking euthanasia (passive) in case they go on to develop a terminal illness or end up in an irreversible vegetative state.
This living will may be submitted to the court and is activated if and when such a time comes.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
