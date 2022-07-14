Old Woman Killed by Her Pet Pit Bull in Lucknow, Authorities Take the Dog Away
She was found in a pool of blood by the domestic help, who then informed her son, police added.
"I had gone to work. When I came to know about this, I came home but by then the incident had already happened with my mother," said Amit, the woman's son, as quoted by news agency ANI.
After being rushed to a nearby hospital, the woman was pronounced dead by the doctors. Her body was then sent for post-mortem, police added.
"Sushila Tripathi, 82, of Bengali Tola locality was attacked by her pet dog. Her body was recovered and sent for post mortem examination. We are coordinating with the officials of Lucknow Municipal Corporation regarding the incident," said Yogesh Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Qaiserbagh.
On Thursday, 14 July, the dog was taken away by the municipal corporation of the city. The pit bull owner Amit dropped the dog himself in the van.
The deceased woman was a retired schoolteacher who lived with her younger son and two pet dogs.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
