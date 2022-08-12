Karnataka HC Dissolves Anti-Corruption Bureau, Calls Its Formation 'Unjustified'

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday, 11 August, disbanded the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the state, calling its creation "unjustified."

A division bench comprising Justices B Veerappa and KS Hemalekha set aside an executive order from 2016, which had led to the creation of the ACB.

The court observed that its formation was unnecessary since the Prevention of Corruption Act was already included under the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, 1984.