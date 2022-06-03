Hindutva, Sangh Parivar, UAPA: Penguin Censors Words From Varavara Rao’s Book

Penguin Random House India, a leading publisher in the country, has prescribed censorship of Telugu poet Varavara Rao’s poems for fear of being slapped with sedition and defamation charges, reveal comments from the legal team of the publisher, posted on the latest edit of the book Varavara Rao: A Revolutionary Poet.

The Quint has exclusively accessed a copy of the latest edited draft of the book, dated 7 May, that shows that the legal team of the publisher wants to remove the words ‘Hindutva,’ ‘Sangh Parivar,’ and ‘saffronisation’ from the book. The Quint has reached out to Penguin with queries but has not got a reply.

Varavara Rao, 84, who was incarcerated in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case is currently on medical bail. While many of his writings have been published over the past five decades, the Penguin book is expected to be the first English-translated collection of his poems.