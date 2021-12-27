Hindu Groups Hold 'Ghar Wapsi' Event in Karnataka, Convert 9 People to Hinduism
Nine people and their families belonging to the Christian community converted to Hinduism in the presence of Hindu groups like Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Karnataka's Badravathi on Monday, 26 January.
The Hindu outfits had organised a 'cultural ghar wapsi' (homecoming) event for them.
Leaders of pro-Hindu organisations including Mahadeva, Kulkarni, Krishnamurthy, Chandrappa, Subramani, Suresh Babu, Bajrang Dal's Raghavan Vadivelu, Dinesh, Ravikumar, Vasanthakumar, Bettegowda, and Srirama Sena's Umesh Gowda were also present at the event.
An individual identified as one Jayaseen, who had converted to Christianity, re-coverted to Hinduism, as Hindu religious leaders congratulated the family members.
Meanwhile, a Hindu priest could be heard chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' while the family stood beside him.
The video of the event captured a crowded hall where Hindu seers sat cross-legged performing a Pooja in front of the room, while people sat across them.
The development comes in light of the row over the contentious anti-conversion bill that was passed by the BJP-ruled government in the Karnataka Assembly last week.
A slew of attacks on churches and the Christian community have been documented in the state prior to the tabling of the anti-conversion bill.
